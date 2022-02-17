Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.19 Billion Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.50% of PPG Industries worth $1,188,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $151.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average is $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.