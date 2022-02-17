Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.45 Billion Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,602,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Celanese worth $1,446,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.93.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

