Wellington Management Group LLP Has $828.83 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $828,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 178,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after acquiring an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 115,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.87.

NYSE MOH opened at $322.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.22 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

