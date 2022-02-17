Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,204,600 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,091,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,204,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,104,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,016. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $235.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

