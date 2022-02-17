Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 354,990 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,389,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,855,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,672 shares of company stock valued at $22,042,621. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

