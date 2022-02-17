Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 868,591 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,442,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,591 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,357,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $220.91 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -736.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.52 and its 200-day moving average is $226.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

