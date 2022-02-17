Welltower Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by 29.9% over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 183.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of WELL opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. Welltower has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

