WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.13 billion-$19.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.90 billion.WESCO International also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

WCC traded down $7.03 on Thursday, reaching $122.09. 671,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,077. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average is $123.50. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WESCO International stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of WESCO International worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

