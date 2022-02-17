Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 43,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

