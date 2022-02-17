Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $17.41.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
