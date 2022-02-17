Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

