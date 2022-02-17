Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
