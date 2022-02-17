Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Approximately 810,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 850,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of £10.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Westminster Group Company Profile (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

