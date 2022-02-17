Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $75,056,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,320. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

