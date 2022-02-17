Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at Peel Hunt

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from C$77.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$54.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$59.44. The firm has a market cap of C$24.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

