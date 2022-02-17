Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.84.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,575,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,390 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,058,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $16,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

