Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.84.
Shares of NYSE UP opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
