Whitebox Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.