Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of XPAC Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPAX opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. XPAC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

