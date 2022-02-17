Whitebox Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Trepont Acquisition Corp I worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TACA. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 106,251 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

