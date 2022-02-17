Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Northern Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,009,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,001,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLIT opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

