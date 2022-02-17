Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

WCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,640 shares of company stock valued at $535,232 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,253,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,554. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.99. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.69 and a 1 year high of C$9.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

