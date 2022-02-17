William F. Truscott Sells 16,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $312.11 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.79 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

