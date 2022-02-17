Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Shares of WING stock opened at $162.66 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.30 and its 200 day moving average is $166.52. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,977,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

