WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. WINkLink has a market cap of $314.62 million and $118.23 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.50 or 0.07039830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,743.25 or 1.00422388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00049436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars.

