Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.8 days.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Winpak alerts:

OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.