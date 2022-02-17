WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) CEO Sells $903,469.31 in Stock

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 456,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,167. The company has a market capitalization of $849.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

