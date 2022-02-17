WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Up 2.3%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.91. 29,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 71,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after buying an additional 525,423 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1,233.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 98,275 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2,901.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 81,161 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,839,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 63,876 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

