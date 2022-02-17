WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.20. 390,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,566. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

