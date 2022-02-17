Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.68.
WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WDAY stock traded down $7.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.59. 13,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,493.28, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.80. Workday has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.
