Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10,667.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 522,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Workday worth $131,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $9.04 on Thursday, hitting $219.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.27 and its 200-day moving average is $262.80. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,493.28, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

