Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $216.95

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $216.95 and last traded at $217.79, with a volume of 44826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Get Workday alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,423.16, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.