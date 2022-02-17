Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock worth $360,161,352. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $382.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

