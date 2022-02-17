Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 21,428 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 38.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

NYSE LEA opened at $175.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average is $171.27.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

