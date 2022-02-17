Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $14.64 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $911,544,000 after buying an additional 208,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $207.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

