Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 90.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 149,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

NYSE:COP opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

