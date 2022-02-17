W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.27. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 27,005 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $639.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

