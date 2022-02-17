W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.27. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 27,005 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $639.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.93.
About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.