Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.