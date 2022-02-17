Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.
About Xcel Brands
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.
