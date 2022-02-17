Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

