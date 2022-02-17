Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the quarter. Yelp makes up 19.8% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $58,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. 3,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,385. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.