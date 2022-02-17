YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Piper Sandler

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. YETI has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of YETI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

