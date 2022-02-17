Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,487,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

