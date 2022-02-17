Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.96 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIB. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

