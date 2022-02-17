Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.48. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Blockchain.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

ARBK opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

