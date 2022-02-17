Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) to report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year sales of $7.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jackson Financial.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE JXN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,641. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

