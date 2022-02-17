Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $700.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $703.50 million and the lowest is $696.30 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $627.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

