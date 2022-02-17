Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $10.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.05. The company had a trading volume of 958,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.00. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $148.43 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.