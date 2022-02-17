Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $10.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.05. The company had a trading volume of 958,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.00. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $148.43 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

