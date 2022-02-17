Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post $275.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.20 million and the lowest is $273.00 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $238.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

