Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.29. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 182,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 84,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $126.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.63. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

