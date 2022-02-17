Zacks: Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 2.08. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

