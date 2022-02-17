Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. Genesco posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE GCO opened at $68.35 on Monday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $998.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

