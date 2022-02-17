Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $169.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.49. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

